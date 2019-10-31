Distribution of second set of uniforms by December end

The State government has approved the proposal to provide second set of uniforms to government school students across Karnataka. The second set will be distributed to the students by the end of December, said S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

He told reporters here that the School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) had been directed to distribute the second set of uniforms. Around ₹94 crore had been set aside for the same.

“It has been noted before the Cabinet that the funds for the uniforms would be disbursed within a week's time,” he said and added that the SDMCs across the state had been directed to stick to the deadline.

Mr. Kumar said he had received some complaints about the poor quality of shoes distributed to government school students. “On the face of it, it seems that there has been a compromise on quality. I have written to all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to look into this complaint on quality,” he said and added that the department had fixed rates for shoes for different classes apart from identifying 15 brands. “It is an unfortunate incident, which we have taken very seriously. If we find any involvement by teachers or principals, we will initiate stringent action against them,” he said.

He said the SDMCs were given the responsibility of distributing uniforms and shoes to ensure such incidents do not happen. “The SDMCs should see this as a responsibility to ensure benefits will reach all government school students; and the government has reposed trust in them,” he said. Asked if random checks could ensure such incidents do not recur, he said with 48,000 SDMCs in the state, it was nearly not possible to do so.