Distribution of land rights to tanda dwellers will be etched in the annals of history, says Chief Minister

January 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government’s decision to convert tandas into revenue villages by issuing land rights certificates to 51,900 families living in tandas is a historic move and it will be etched in the annals of history, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Bommai said that successive governments ignored the development of tandas and failed to provide social security for poor sections. However, the double-engine government in the State and at the Centre is continuously working for the economic uplift and providing social justice to the people of the nation.

The BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka ka Vishwas” and it has brought these ideals into action.

Mr. Bommai said that education, employment and empowerment are the top priorities for the BJP government. “Our government has empowered the deprived sections of society and brought them into the mainstream by providing education and employment opportunities,” he said.

Through digital revolution, “we have brought government facilities to the doorsteps of the people and the government’s commitment to using digital technology in welfare programmes and services delivery is changing the lives of the people,” he reiterated.

“Our government [BJP] has established 100 Dr. Ambedkar students hostels across the State and announced free electricity supply of up to 75 units every month to all Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes families below poverty line in the State,” Mr. Bommai added.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that all tanda dwellers who have built houses on government land will be receiving title deeds (hakku patra) for their houses. “Now, the tanda dwellers are the owners of their houses and no other government has taken such a great initiative in the last 75 years. It is not just a historic event but a festival for the tanda dwellers,“ Mr. Ashok said.

He said that families dwelling on forest land will also get land rights soon. Mr. Ashok said that instructions have been given to officials to issue land rights certificates and get their properties registered free.

Meanwhile, a sea of people flocked to Malkhed village to attend the public meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed land rights to tanda dwellers.

Banjara women, dressed in their traditional attire, came from different districts and were seen singing and dancing in groups. The youths, holding flags, raised the slogans, including Jai Sewalal Maharaj.

The village administrative officers from the respective gram panchayats issued the land rights certificates to all the 52,072 beneficiaries from 342 villages of five districts at the venue.