Distribute medicinal kits with test results: Sudhakar

Minister also calls for constituting COVID task force committee at the booth level

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar has suggested that those who test positive for COVID-19 , should be provided medicinal kits along the test results.

Reviewing the situation in Mandya district late on Sunday the Minister said there was a surge in COVID-19 positive cases and also the imperatives of preventing the patients’ health from deteriorating to point where oxygen needs to be administered.

Hence it was better to ensure that the treatment commences almost immediately on testing positive for coronavirus and the district administration should hand over medicinal kits along with test results for those testing positive for COVID-19 advised home isolation, he added.

The situation was grim all over the country given the rise in the number of cases and there was demand for oxygen and Remdesivir injections. Hence the district administration should be pro-active in testing and treating, said the Minister. Additional beds may be required to cater to the surge in cases.

He called for constituting a COVID task force committee at the booth level comprising health officers, block-level officers drawn from Education Department, anganwadi workers etc., so that each team of 5 to 6 persons could keep a tab on about 1,000 to 1,200 persons.

“Ensure that the medicinal kits are distributed and their health including oxygen saturation levels monitored regularly’’, said Dr. Sudhkar.

Along with doctors and nurses who are working round-the-clock to surmount the challenge posed by the pandemic, efforts should be made to rope in final year MBBS students who could help the task force and counsel the patients advised home isolation, the Minister added.

The issue of ensuring oxygen supply to Mandya also came up in the review meeting. Dr. Sudhakar said that he has instructed that the existing 13000 KL liquid medical oxygen be full and 300 to 350 jumbo cylinders of oxygen be dispatched to Mandya. About 7000 KL of liquid medical oxygen will also be procured from Ballari daily, he added.

On Monday, the district in-charge Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda took stock of the situation and inspected the district hospital and the facilities at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi and DHO Manche Gowda were present.