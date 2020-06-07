Karnataka

‘Distribute masks to students two days before SSLC exam’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar chairing a review meeting on SSLC exam in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar chairing a review meeting on SSLC exam in Kalaburagi on Sunday.  

Top priority to safety of students; existing syllabus to be reduced as per the guidelines of National Council for Education Research and Training

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has urged officials to expedite preparations for SSLC examinations to be held from June 25.

Taking stock of preparedness at a review meeting on SSLC exam with DDPIs and BEOs of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Suresh Kumar reiterated that top priority is to ensure the safety of students arriving at examination centres and help them take the examination with confidence.

Both teachers and students must wear masks and maintain social distancing, students should be subjected to thermal screening before entering the examination centre and social distancing should be ensured in seating arrangements, he added.

Mr. Suresh Kumar directed the officials to provide two masks each for students two days before the examination and ask students to carry their own water bottles.

Mr. Suresh Kumar clarified that the students who could not attend SSLC exams going to be held from June 25 to July 4 due to the coronavirus situation can appear as freshers for advanced supplementary examinations to be held in August.

He said that a committee, comprising academics and experts, had resolved to conduct the SSLC exam. “Students want exams as they have studied hard throughout the year to score good marks,” he added.

Online revision

To instil confidence in students, online revision classes and exam preparation tips will also be held on DD Chandana channel from June 10 to June 20.

As per the guidelines of the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), the existing syllabus will be reduced following the lack of active academic activities due to COVID-19 outbreak and nation-wide lockdown, the Minister said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also directed the district-level officials to make a video of model examination centre as per the standard operating procedure introduced for social distancing and other safety measures.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:20:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/distribute-masks-to-students-two-days-before-sslc-exam/article31774195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY