‘Distribute masks to students two days before SSLC exam’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has urged officials to expedite preparations for SSLC examinations to be held from June 25.

Taking stock of preparedness at a review meeting on SSLC exam with DDPIs and BEOs of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Suresh Kumar reiterated that top priority is to ensure the safety of students arriving at examination centres and help them take the examination with confidence.

Both teachers and students must wear masks and maintain social distancing, students should be subjected to thermal screening before entering the examination centre and social distancing should be ensured in seating arrangements, he added.

Mr. Suresh Kumar directed the officials to provide two masks each for students two days before the examination and ask students to carry their own water bottles.

Mr. Suresh Kumar clarified that the students who could not attend SSLC exams going to be held from June 25 to July 4 due to the coronavirus situation can appear as freshers for advanced supplementary examinations to be held in August.

He said that a committee, comprising academics and experts, had resolved to conduct the SSLC exam. “Students want exams as they have studied hard throughout the year to score good marks,” he added.

Online revision

To instil confidence in students, online revision classes and exam preparation tips will also be held on DD Chandana channel from June 10 to June 20.

As per the guidelines of the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), the existing syllabus will be reduced following the lack of active academic activities due to COVID-19 outbreak and nation-wide lockdown, the Minister said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also directed the district-level officials to make a video of model examination centre as per the standard operating procedure introduced for social distancing and other safety measures.