Distribute food near localities of the poor: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure distribution of free food packets at locations close to areas where the poor live, if Indira Canteens are located at faraway places.

The court also said the scheme of distribution of free food packets to vulnerable sections of society should be continued beyond May 24 if the government extends the lockdown.

A Special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction as the government had said that it would distribute three food packets per person daily through Indira Canteens across the State, including Bengaluru city, till May 24.

As it was alleged on behalf of some of the petitioners that some voluntary organisations, engaged by the government for distributing free food packets during last year’s national lockdown, had illegally sold them, the Bench directed the government to ensure the distribution happens through proper channels.

Meanwhile, in its written response to court’s queries on ensuring food security during the lockdown, the State government said 4.34 crore beneficiaries of APL and BPL ration cards would get extra foodgrains for free, in addition to their monthly allocation.

Furthermore, ration card holders will 5 kg of foodgrains each for free in May and June under the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the State government said, adding that task forces in each gram panchayat would distribute foodgrains and green vegetable to vulnerable households in villages.