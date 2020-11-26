‘Distribute compensation amount to victims in atrocities cases’

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Channabasava to release compensation to victims in cases registered for atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, Dr. Ragapriya said that compensation should be given to such victims as per government norms without any delay.

“The Department of Social Welfare should ensure that victims in cases registered under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act compulsorily get compensation without any delay whatsoever,” the Deputy Commissioner told Mr. Channabasava.

Providing data with details of cases registered, Mr. Channabasava said that there was delay in distributing compensation to victims in 44 cases registered under the Act. “The compensation amount was released recently and it would be distributed shortly,” he added.

She also directed officers concerned to consider those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and working as pump operators on roster basis in various gram panchayats while effecting recruitment to vacant posts.

Replying to the Deputy Commissioner on the availability of burial grounds for people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Mr. Channabasava said that a proposal has been sent to the department after conducting a survey on non-availability of burial grounds in 74 villages.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that a committee should be formed in a week comprising the Commissioner of Yadgir City Municipal Council, the Tahsildar of Yadgir and three members from Scheduled Tribes community to decide and fix rate for any programmes to be held at the Maharshi Valmiki Bhavan in Yadgir city. This rate can be charged as rent for various programmes.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Deputy Secretary of the Zilla Panchayat Mukkanna Karigar and District Officer for Scheduled Tribes Welfare Prabhu and others were present.