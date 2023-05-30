Distortions of history in textbooks will have to be removed: H.C. Mahadevappa

May 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said that the Congress government will remove the alleged distortion of history in the textbooks made during the BJP regime.

When his attention was drawn to the meeting of a group of writers and litterateurs with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru in the connection, Mr. Mahadevappa pointed out that the Congress had opposed the distortion of history in the textbooks when it was in the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, the Social Welfare Minister said there was a need set right the historical facts in textbooks and the measure was not merely to undo whatever BJP government had done.

Claiming that the BJP had found fault with the historical accounts of Kuvempu, Basavanna, B.R. Amebdkar and Narayana Guru, Mr. Mahadevappa wondered if the saffron party felt that history itself was not right.

Scholarship

To another question from reporters on his promise to act against the denial of scholarships to Dalit, Backward Classes and Minority students, Mr. Mahadevappa said he will hold a meeting with officials of his department soon after the Cabinet meeting scheduled for June 1.

“We will have to end the inconvenience to the students. It is a priority area,” he said.

To a question on the Congress party’s preparations in the State for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, Mr. Mahadevappa said the party’s aim was to win all the 28 seats. “Our struggle will be to win all the 28 seats,” he said, and added that it was also important to provide an administration that lives up to people’s aspirations.

No moral right

Mr. Mahadevappa sought to hit back at the BJP over the Congress’ guarantee schemes by claiming that the saffron party had no moral right or power to fix a deadline for the implementation of poll promises.

Though the BJP, as an Opposition party, had a constitutional right to question the government, he criticized its leaders over the “haste” shown in the matter.

The Congress government is yet to fully assume control of the reins of administration, he said while reiterating the government’s commitment to fulfill the guarantee schemes.

The BJP, which has been comprehensively defeated in the Assembly elections, is only trying to cover up its all-right administrative failure and the corruption, by repeatedly raking up the issue related to guarantee schemes.

