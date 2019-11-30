Dist. secretary questions low fares for BRTS services

District in-charge secretary Gaurav Gupta has sought answers from officials on the rationale behind running air-conditioned buses under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) at low fares.

Chairing a review meeting of various departements here on Friday, Mr. Gupta said that the decision was wrong.

Terming the earnings of ₹10 lakh per day by the BRTS as low compared to the amount invested, he sought to know why people still preferred other public and private buses over ‘Chigari’ buses of BRTS which provided facilities at competitive fares.

Clarifying on the issue, Deputy General Manager (Operations) of HDBRTS Company Limited, Ganesh Rathod, said that the private bus operators had more stops [52] compared to the 32 stops of BRTS between Hubballi and Dharwad.

He said that more number of stops and convenience was the reason for commuters’ preference for the private transport.

Clarifying on the loss, he said although the cost per passenger under BRTS was ₹61, only ₹24 was being charged as promotional offer.

Responding, Mr. Gupta sought answers from officials on how they planned to bring more passengers under BRTS.

More efforts should be made and new initiatives, like offering free feeder buses, was required to increase the patronage for BRTS, he said.

Emphasising the need to bring more investments to the region, Mr. Gupta, who is Principal Secretary of Department of Commerce and Industries Department, asked the officials to have regular interaction with industrialists and make coordinated efforts for industrial development.

Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA), he said the authority had been inactive in developing vacant land in between the twin cities.

He also took exception to the functioning of the Department of Public Instruction, which had taken up repair of just 26 school buildings out of the total 256 that were damaged during floods and downpour. He asked them immediately to repair the buildings.

He also stressed the need to complete works on damaged roads, anaganwadi buildings, and healthcare centres and also those related to rural drinking water supply.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, ZP CEO B.C. Sateesh, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, and other officials from various departments attended the review meeting.