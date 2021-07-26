Dissolve State Assembly and go for fresh mandate, says D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

26 July 2021 00:58 IST

Saying that the people of the State have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday urged the government to dissolve the State Assembly and go for a fresh mandate.

“Let the new dispensation come based on what the people want and decide,” he told reporters after receiving the State-level COVID-19 report from an MP-led Congress committee on COVID-19. Referring to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s visit to flood-affected areas in Belagavi, he said, “Why is it that the government has failed to provide relief to those affected by floods in the past two years? Why has not Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to Karnataka though the State has seen floods for three years? Why is there a discrimination in flood relief?”

Advertising

Advertising

He added, “Mr. Yediyurappa has confessed that there is political instability since they took over. That is the only gift he has given to the people. The government has failed to address the public’s woes.”