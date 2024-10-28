Dissidence comes to the fore in BJP again as Ramesh Jarkiholi says he’ll not join campaign

Dissidence in the BJP State unit has yet again come to the fore with the former Minister and party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday saying that he has decided not to attend any BJP campaign meetings for the bypolls till B.Y. Vijayendra remains party State president.

“I have communicated this to the party high command. No senior leader has objected to this decision. But then, I will go if they (high command) ask me to,” he said.

He told reporters that this is not a recent decision. “I decided long ago that I will not accept Mr. Vijayendra’s leadership. I will not only stay away from campaign rallies but also other party meetings and functions till he stays in that post,” he said.

To a query, he said that Mr. Vijayendra has not called him for the party’s campaign yet. “Who is he to call me?” he asked.

“We will win all three seats that are going to the polls in Karnataka, however,” he asserted.

He said that he has good relations with the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is Mr. Vijayendra’s father.

“I have good reasons why I cannot accept Mr. Vijayendra’s leadership. But I will not reveal them now. I will do so after the byelections,” he said.

He said that he can call his supporters in the three constituencies facing byelections and ask them to work for the BJP. “I can do that on telephone. I have several followers who will listen to me,” he said.

He said that the party has asked him to campaign in Kannada speaking areas of Maharashtra like Jath, Akkalkot, Solapur and surrounding areas.

“But I asked them not to use my name directly in campaign material. I have told them that I will work alongside leaders like Anna Saheb Jolle. I will also visit these areas whenever I have time,” he said.

“The people of Jath area love me as I have held a meeting with Maharashtra Ministers and officials and agreed to release water for Solapur and Jath. We were planning to implement a water swap agreement with Maharashtra. Unfortunately, I had to quit,” he said.

He said that he will become the Irrigation Minister again and take up all pending works. “We will form the next government either in 2028 or 2029,” he said. He said that the BJP will come to power as the people know that Devendra Fadnavis sacrificed his seat and made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister.

Ramesh Jarkiholi criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for being a part-time Irrigation Minister, as he is functioning as a full-time Minister for Bengaluru development.

He has neglected irrigation and is concentrating only on BBMP and Bengaluru city. “I request him to give up the irrigation portfolio, if he is serious about development of the State,” he said.

He said that he is not very comfortable with C.P. Yogeshwar going to the Congress.

“It is because of his resignation that Mr. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister. I was in the forefront of the mission to bring the BJP to power, along with leaders like R. Shankar, N.R. Santosh and C.P. Yogeshwar. I, along with Mr. Shankar and Mr. Santosh, had decided to bring down the Congress government, on the day we were sworn in as Ministers. There were some developments that may cause embarrassment to the BJP if I speak about them. But I will reveal them after the byelection results are out,” he said.