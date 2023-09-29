Disruptions in KSRTC, BMTC bus services, no major impact on metro

September 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

The Karnataka bandh on Friday partially affected public transport causing disruptions in bus services of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), but had no major impact on Namma Metro services in Bengaluru as few people ventured out.

Due to low passenger turnout caused by the bandh, the number of buses operated was reduced. According to KSRTC, only 64.26% of buses were operational in the state till 4 p.m. Out of the 5,268 buses scheduled, only 3,385 buses from 83 depots were in service. BMTC ran 3,587 scheduled buses out of the planned 5,602 for Friday. BMTC officials said that buses were operated based on demand. By evening, the buses were operating as usual.

The Namma Metro operations remained mostly unaffected. However, due to the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), certain sections of train service were curtailed on Friday. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, ridership was low on the bandh day and there were curtailments too. “Apart from limited service in a few sections, all metro services operated normally, and there was no major impact on ridership,” officials added.

Meanwhile, the streets saw very few app-based cabs and autorickshaws, as the cab and auto association had backed the bandh. A few cabs going to the airport were seen operating in the city.

