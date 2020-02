Disruption in train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

With railway track restoration work between Sakaleshpur and Subrahmanya Road in the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway under progress, the railways has cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted some trains on July 23, 24 and 25.

On July 23, train No.16575 Yasvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express and train No.16585 Yasvantpur-Mangaluru Central Express will be cancelled

Train No.16576 Mangaluru Junction - Yasvantpur Express, train No.16515 Yasvantpur- Karwar Express; train No.16586 Mangaluru Central-Yasvantpur Express have been cancelled on July 24.

Train No.16516 Karwar - Yasvantpur Express will be cancelled on July 25 for want of rake, a release said.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16523 KSR Bengaluru - Karwar Express has been partially cancelled between Mangaluru and Karwar on July 23.

Train No.16514 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru on July 24.

Train No. 16513 KSR Bengaluru to Karwar Express will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru and Karwar on July 24.

Train No.16524 Karwar- KSR Bengaluru Express has been partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru on July 25.

Diversion of trains

Train No.16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar Express has been diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur instead of Mysuru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road on July 23.

Train No 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru Express has been diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola on July 23.

Train No.16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/ Karwar will be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur instead of Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road on July 24.

Train No.16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru will be diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem and Jolarpettai instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola on July 24.