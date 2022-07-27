Disruption in drinking water supply to parts of Mysuru city sparks protests

Residents of areas falling under Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru protesting at the MCC office under the leadership of former MLA M.K. Somashekar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

July 27, 2022 18:52 IST

Residents block road, shout slogans at MCC office

Disruption in water supply in parts of the city since the last five days sparked protests by angry residents on Wednesday. While a road blockade was held by the residents of Vivekananda Extension in their area, an empty-pot protest was staged on the premises of the main office of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by a group of residents including women.

Complaining that they had not received water supply since Sunday, a group of residents from Vivekananda Extension gathered in their area and blocked the road near Vivekananda Circle while shouting slogans against the officials and the State Government.

Similiarly, a group of protesters including women holding empty water pots arrived at the main office of MCC on Sayyaji Rao Road and staged a demonstration under the leadership of Congress leader and former MLA M.K. Somashekar. They shouted slogans against the abrupt disruption in supply of drinking water and refused to budge from the spot till the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy heard their woes.

The protesters alleged that they had not received any water supply since Sunday and were finding it difficult to carry out their daily chores. They also said that they were forced to send their children to school without bathing them. They said the authorities had not even bothered to send water tankers.

Later, Mr. Reddy arrived at the spot and Mr. Somashekar explained the difficulties faced by the residents to him. The MCC Commissioner said water supply will be restored by evening.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra attributed the disruption in water supply to electrical repair work taken up at the Kabini water project site. Though the repair works were taken up, there was another disruption due to overloading.

Water supply had been hit in parts of Krishnaraja Assembly constituency comprising ward numbers 58, 59 and 64 of the MCC. However, the repair work was completed on Tuesday evening and water supply was restored soon therafter. Most of the areas that had been hit by the disruption in water supply over the last four to five days had received water supply on Wednesday itself, Ms. Palanetra claimed while expressing confidence that there will not be any complaints from Thursday.

Ms. Palanetra said the MCC authorities had sent water tankers to areas that had been affected by disruption in water supply.