Disruption in CESC’s online services

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited’s online services will be disrupted on October 5 and 6 in view of the upgradation of its IT services.

A press statement from CESC said its RAPDRP application will not be available for services like processing of new connection, name and tariff change, transfer of name and temporary connections due to the work on upgradation of IT services.

Also, the consumer portal will not work for cash counter payments, new connections, name changes, address changes, and other services. In the absence of RAPDRP services, mobile apps will also not be available, the statement added.

The online services will not be available for electricity consumers in Mysuru, Malavalli, Nanjangud, Mandya, Hunsur, Chamarajanagar, K R Nagar, Arasikere, Madikeri, Kollegal, Hassan and Channarayapatna areas of CESC.

Online bill payment

The CESC statement said the online bill payment will be suspended from 9 p.m. on October 4 to 11 a.m. on October 5.

While online bill payment will resume after 11 a.m. on October 5, all other services will resume only from 6 a.m. on October 7.

Even after the upgradation work is completed and the software is relaunched, it will take about 15 days for the system to stabilise, causing a slight variation in the performance of the software, the CESC said in a statement while seeking the co-operation from the consumers.

