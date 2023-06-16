ADVERTISEMENT

‘Disqualify Ministers, MLAs who did not take proper oath’

June 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi-based RTI activist and JD(S) leader Bheemappa Gadad complained to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Speaker U.T. Khader that nine Ministers and 53 MLAs should be disqualified as they did not take oath in a proper manner.

These leaders did not take the oath as prescribed by Article 188 of the Constitution. Their action has affected the dignity of their office. They should be disqualified, their privileges should be withdrawn, and re-election should be held for their constituencies, Mr. Gadad said in his complaint. He sought action against legislature employees who allowed the violations. He said he would be constrained to file a public interest litigation in the High Court if there was no action on his complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US