‘Disqualify Ministers, MLAs who did not take proper oath’

June 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi-based RTI activist and JD(S) leader Bheemappa Gadad complained to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Speaker U.T. Khader that nine Ministers and 53 MLAs should be disqualified as they did not take oath in a proper manner.

These leaders did not take the oath as prescribed by Article 188 of the Constitution. Their action has affected the dignity of their office. They should be disqualified, their privileges should be withdrawn, and re-election should be held for their constituencies, Mr. Gadad said in his complaint. He sought action against legislature employees who allowed the violations. He said he would be constrained to file a public interest litigation in the High Court if there was no action on his complaint.

