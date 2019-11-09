Disqualified MLAs in a quandary as code of conduct for bypolls kicks in on Monday

All 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka find themselves in a catch-22 situation as the Supreme Court has not pronounced its verdict on their petitions and the process of filing nomination papers for the byelections to 15 constituencies commences on Monday. On Friday, they moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the bypolls scheduled for December 5.

The Congress has now decided to plead before the Supreme Court not to postpone the byelections. The party had earlier strongly opposed the enforcement of the model code of conduct from November 11, while the byelections were announced on September 27. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 18.

Key dates Filing of nominations: November 11 to 18

Scrutiny of nominations: November 19

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 21

Polling day: December 5

Results: December 9

As the fate of the disqualified MLAs depends on the court ruling, they will not be able to file their nominations between November 11 and 18 if the apex court does not deliver its verdict.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had postponed the bypolls scheduled for October 21 to December 5 in view of the pendency of the petitions filed by the disqualified legislators.

Fear of backlash

It is believed that disqualified legislators, who want to contest the byelections on BJP ticket, are seeking postponement of the polls fearing backlash from saffron party candidates defeated in the 2018 Assembly elections. In many constituencies, the BJP’s plan to field disqualified legislators has caused a lot of heartburn among the rank and file of the party.

The disqualified MLAs, apparently, also fear backlash from voters in constituencies affected by severe floods during the last three months. The delayed response from the BJP government and tardy progress in providing relief and compensation for affected farmers and households have caused worry among disqualified lawmakers as well Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, though the latter is said to be confident of winning a dozen of the seats.

Though the BJP government rolled out several projects and funds to constituencies of disqualified legislators, voters in constituencies such as Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur, and Ranebennur which faced severe floods are unlikely to favour the ruling party. Moreover, these constituencies have a strong vote bank for the Congress. The Congress, which has been on the campaign mode since the announcement of the calendar of events, has announced candidates for eight constituencies and has done a round of public meetings. Tardy execution of flood relief works, discrimination against Congress MLAs while releasing funds, and the Chief Minister’s alleged comments in a video clip on engineering defections are expected to dominate the poll campaign if the byelections are held as scheduled.