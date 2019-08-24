Disqualified MLAs have been asked to join BJP: Angadi

“I have requested all the disqualified MLAs to join the BJP,” Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said in Belagavi on Friday.

“Recently, I met 15 of the disqualified MLAs who had come to discuss their situation with senior lawyers in New Delhi. Now that they are disqualified, they are like ordinary citizens. They can join any party. I have asked them to join the BJP. They know our ideology and principles. They appreciate the various pro-people steps being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will welcome any one who joins our party after understanding our ideologies and principles,” he said .

“I invited Ramesh Jarkiholi to join our party. He had served the Congress sincerely for decades. But that party did not recognise his contribution. He said that he would consider my suggestion,” he said.

He said that the State government led by B.S. Yediyurappa was stable and there was no dissidence. Some leaders may be unhappy as they have not been made Ministers. It is natural because all senior leaders aspire to be Ministers. But this will not affect the government.

Some leaders, including Umesh Katti, seem to be unhappy as they have not been inducted into the Cabinet. They could be accommodated in the next round of Ministry expansion. But for now, they should all work in unison for the development of the State, he said.

To a question, he said that any attempt by any leader to topple the State government would not succeed.