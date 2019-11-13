Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on Nov. 14: Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan announced in New Delhi that the 17 disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs would join the BJP on November 14.
The announcement came hours after the Supreme Court upheld their disqualification but allowed them to contest the December 5 bypolls for 15 seats.
“They have expressed their interest to join the BJP and have met our senior leaders. They have been welcomed to join us,” he said.
The 17 MLAs were expected to join the party at 10.30 a.m in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said.
Some disqualified MLAs, along with Mr. Ashwathnarayan, met B.L. Santosh, BJP national general secretary (organisation), in New Delhi after the verdict.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor