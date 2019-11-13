Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on Nov. 14: Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan announced in New Delhi that the 17 disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs would join the BJP on November 14.

The announcement came hours after the Supreme Court upheld their disqualification but allowed them to contest the December 5 bypolls for 15 seats.

“They have expressed their interest to join the BJP and have met our senior leaders. They have been welcomed to join us,” he said.

The 17 MLAs were expected to join the party at 10.30 a.m in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said.

Some disqualified MLAs, along with Mr. Ashwathnarayan, met B.L. Santosh, BJP national general secretary (organisation), in New Delhi after the verdict.