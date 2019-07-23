Disqualification of rebel MLAs still in question

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government may have collapsed on Tuesday owing to lack of numbers, but the same number is expected to haunt the next government too. For, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar is yet to take a decision on the resignations of the 15 rebel legislators or on their disqualification.

According to a senior Congress legislator, the current situation may only be the end of the first chapter in a long number game. “It is only that the Chief Minister has resigned. The rebels in Mumbai have not resigned from party membership. Their resignations have not been accepted or we do not know if rebels will get disqualified.” The legislator speculated: “What if some of them return and seek withdrawal of their resignations?”

Another said: “What if the resignations are accepted, but not enough of them win the bypolls? It will leave the next government hanging.”

Acknowledging that the current situation is dicey, a senior BJP legislator said: “We do not know what the Speaker will do in the case of the rebels. Governor Vajubhai Vala’s term is set to end this month while the Finance Bill is yet to be passed. The confusion will spill over to the next few weeks.”