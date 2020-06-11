Disproportionate assets recovered in raid on four govt. officials

11 June 2020 23:05 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials who carried simultaneous raids on houses and office premises of four government officials across the State on June 10 have recovered disproportionate properties worth several lakhs.

According to officials, L. Satish Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes, has a house in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru and two flats and five sites in Bengaluru. They also recovered 1.17 kg of gold valuables, 7.2 kg of silver articles and ₹2.9 lakh in cash from his properties. The documents related to the properties have been seized, said an official.

The bureau also raided properties belonging to N. Ramakrishna, divisional forest officer, Srinivasapura, Kolar. He has a house in Kolar and two houses and three sites in Bengaluru, 1.2 acres of land in Chikkakamanahalli in Bangarpete. Around 877 gm of gold valuables, 1.5 kg of silver, ₹8.2 lakh in various bank accounts, ₹2.2 lakh cash, and ₹26 lakh-worth of household articles were recovered.

Officials also seized property documents from the house of Mallikarjuna, executive engineer, District Development Cell, Raichur as well as 1.3 kg of gold and 10 kg of silver articles among other items. The fourth officer whose properties were also raided is Raghappa Lalappa Lamani, assistant engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. in Alamatti Camp, Bagalkote. Among the valuables recovered are 334 gm of gold, 1.2 kg of silver articles ₹2,8 lakh worth deposits in various banks, ₹1.9 lakh cash, and ₹5 lakh worth household articles.