Dispose of special category applications after thorough verification, Raichur officials told

February 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - YADGIR

Raichur Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekhar Naik has asked officials to act responsibly while disposing of applications submitted by special category beneficiaries under the housing scheme.

Chairing a review meeting in Raichur on Tuesday, Mr. Naik said: “Officers should verify applications submitted by special category beneficiaries, including workers, Devadasis and HIV-infected people. They should cross verify the confirmation certificates issued by the departments concerned with the available documents to know if they have been given benefits earlier under any housing scheme. If found so, such applications should be re-verified thoroughly and disposed of.”

The Deputy Commissioner asked officers to strictly ensure that no single genuine beneficiary suffers during the process from getting benefits.

Director of District Urban Development Cell Jagadish Gangannavar, Chief Planning Officer of Zilla Panchayat T. Roni, Tahsildar Suresh Varma, District Health Officer Surendra Babu, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Chetan Kumar, District Labour Officer Arati and Arun Desai were present.

