Dispose of pending Waqf property cases expeditiously, says Minister

Published - September 03, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan chairing a review meeting in Dharwad on Monday.

Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan chairing a review meeting in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Expressing satisfaction over a survey of Waqf property in Dharwad district, Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has asked officials to expedite the process of disposing of pending cases pertaining to Waqf property in the district.

Chairing a review meeting of officials from Dharwad and Uttara Kannada in Dharwad on Monday, the Minister said that there are 2,453 Waqf property in Dharwad district of which 481 cases are in various stages of hearing. The officials should take steps to clear them at the earliest, he added.

The Minister said that there are 2,453 property under 604 Waqf institutions. However, there are no reports of any encroachments upon Waqf property in the district, he said.

The Minister said that under housing schemes, the process of issuing title deeds to slum dwellers is under way and soon, the pending issue of distributing documents will be completed in the twin cities.

On land requirement for graveyards for Muslims and issues concerning Waqf property, he said that he will take up the issue with the Ministers of Revenue and Forests to find a solution soon.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Deputy Commissioners of Dharwad and Uttara Kannada Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and K. Lakshmi Priya, respectively, and various officials were present.

