‘Dispose of applications related to electoral roll before Jan. 7’

Observer for Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll Tulasi Maddineni speaking at a review meeting in Dharwad on Monday. ZP CEO B. Susheela is seen.

HUBBALLI

05 January 2021 00:52 IST

Observer for Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll chairs review meeting

Observer for Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll Tulasi Maddineni has asked Dharwad officials to dispose of all applications received till December 17 for electoral roll revision in seven Assembly segments in the district before Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting on the summary revision of electoral roll in Dharwad on Monday, Ms. Maddineni said that the district returning officer, assistant voters registration officers and booth level officials should verify the applications at various levels. If there were any applications from non-resident Indians, they should check the stage of clearance, she said.

She said that the booth level officials should visit houses of the applicants to verify their claims and applications submitted to block level officials should be verified and included in the electoral roll and steps should be taken to issue Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to them.

Advertising

Advertising

She also asked the officials to take steps to verify applications of eligible voters above the age of 18 submitted in the district before December 17 and take steps to distribute Elector’s Photo Identity Cards to eligible voters on National Voters Day on January 25.

Ms. Maddineni asked the officials to identify 20 polling stations where the maximum number of voters had been included and also 20 polling stations where the maximum number of voters had been dropped or deleted from the voter list. And, in such polling stations, work on addition and deletion should be put to scrutiny so as to ascertain the quality of revision, she said.

She also told the officials not to delete names from voter list on their own and do so only if there were any applications seeking such modification. “It is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that migrant workers are not put to hardships. They should also ensure that there is no duplication of voters in the constituencies sharing borders with other districts and, this needs to be tested through required software tools. Also, create adequate awareness about the whole process,” she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale told the meeting that from November 18, 2020 to January 2, 2021, they had received 10,449 applications seeking addition to electoral roll, 6,123 applications for deletion, 2,421 applications for correction and 993 applications for transfer. Steps were being taken for the early disposal of these applications, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others were present.