Dispose of applications in a time-bound manner, Dharwad officials told

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad has directed officials to address and dispose of applications received during the Janata Darshan programme in a time-bound manner.

In a prolonged district-level Janata Darshan programme in Dharwad on Wednesday, the Minister, along with Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others, gave a patient hearing to the general public and promised to redress their grievances at the earliest.

During the four-hour-long programme, individuals and representatives of various organizations, who came from different parts of the district, aired their grievances and sought solutions for various issues.

In all, 175 applications pertaining to various departments were submitted to the Minister during the programme.

The highest applications submitted during the programme pertained to the Revenue Department (47) followed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (30), Urban Development Department (27) and Education Department (16).

The other departments received single digit applications.

Speaking to presspersons after the Janata Darshan, the Minister said that the issues that cannot be resolved at the local level legally will be resolved at the district level. And, the requisite steps will be taken to resolve others at the appropriate level.

Mr. Lad said that because of illegal and unauthorized residential layouts that have come up in the district, gullible residents are facing problems. This issue will be brought to the notice of the State government to address it as per the new laws, he added.

The Minister said that he will personally visit and review the development works taken up under various departments in the past one year.

Smart phones

On the occasion, the Minister distributed smart phones to anganwadi workers and supervisors.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi, Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Commissioner Santosh Biradar and district level officials of various departments were present.

