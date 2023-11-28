Disposal of applications under Sakala remarkable in Yadgir

November 28, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The achievement in disposing of applications received from the general public under Sakala services in Yadgir district has been remarkable. The percentage of disposal of applications related to all departments in six months has been 83.48 and it is 100.01% with regard to applications related to the Revenue Department, according to Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela.

In a release here on Tuesday, Dr Susheela, who gave details of figures on receiving and disposing of applications in the six-month period, said that 1,181 services under more than 100 departments are available to citizens under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act.

“As many as 4,01,139 applications related to all departments were received from June till date and of these, 3,34,889 have been disposed for 83.48% achievement. And, while 2,61,303 applications related to the Revenue Department were received, those disposed of numbered 2,61,724 for 100.01% achievement,” she said and added that the district stood second in disposing of applications in October.

Each one of the six taluks in the district have Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras (AJSK) in their respective Nadakacheris where 2,52,321 applications have been received seeking certificates under Article 371 (J), Income and Caste, Residential, and others. Of these, 2,43. 863 applications have been disposed of.

A total of 6,066 applications based on property registration seeking mutation of land have been received from May to November 2023 and of these, 5,836 have been disposed of, the Deputy Commissioner said.

She added that 4,597 applications based on non-registration of property have been received and of these, 4,235 applications have been disposed of.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 1,221 cases were pending before the Tahsildar Revenue Court and of these, 896 cases have been disposed of. As many as 171 cases were pending from five years and of these, 110 cases have been disposed of.

A total of 3,140 cases related to RTC mismatch were pending and of them, 2,346 cases have been disposed of for 74.71% achievement, while 6,620 cases related to correction in RTC were pending of which, 4,774 have been disposed for 72% achievement.

Flagging process for 3,114 land covered under Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 and 1,460 government land has been completed between September and November.

Dr. Susheela said that e-Office has been established in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Assistant Commissioner’s office and taluk offices in all the six taluks to ensure simplified, responsive, effective and transparent work. So far, 24,174 applications have been managed through e-Office and of them, 19,316 have been disposed of for 79.90% achievement.

The district administration has taken initiatives and identified 93 habitations, where people are residing without property documents, to convert them into revenue villages. Therefore, primary notifications have been issued to 85 habitations, while final notifications have been sent to 61 habitations.

She said that the final notification is yet to be issued to 24 habitations. A proposal will be sent to the State government to issue final notifications to 19 habitations since an inquiry is on into the objections submitted by the public for the remaining five villages.

