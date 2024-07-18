Disparity in industrial property tax highlighted

Stakeholders attending Integrate ’24 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the benefit of MSMEs, drew attention to the disparity in property tax being levied on industrial plots by local bodies in Mysuru.

In response the Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna said that the disparity in property tax would be addressed though she did not specify any time frame for resolving it. In reply to a question she said that it was an inter-departmental issue and they were taking it up with the Ministry of Rural Development. However, it was not possible for the industries department to dictate the taxation rate though the local bodies could no longer levy the tax as per their whims and fancies, she added.

Suresh Kumar Jain, secretary, Mysuru Industries Association, who raised the question said that the property tax being levied by the local gram panchayats was among the highest in the State but it did not commensurate with the services provided. Despite steep tax rate, there was no infrastructure facilities or civic amenities provided by the local bodies, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.