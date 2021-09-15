Disparity in COVID test rates at airport: MLAs

Several MLAs on Wednesday alleged that there was corruption and disparity in the COVID-19 testing being done for travellers at the Bengaluru international airport.

Tabling a call-attention notice, Congress member N.A. Haris took exception to airport authorities charging more than ₹3,000 for COVID testing.

Endorsing his views, nominated member Vinisha Nero alleged that there was corruption with respect to testing at the airport. “The authorities charge ₹3,200 to ₹3,800 per person based on how much time it would take to get the test results. But if you pay ₹1,200, you get results within 15 minutes. In fact, they collect the bribe amount from almost all passengers on board,” she alleged.

Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri asked Health Minister K. Sudhakar to look into the issue and take action.