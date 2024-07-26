Disneyland-style amusement park near KRS gets Cabinet nod

The Disneyland-type amusement park near Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya district, proposed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar about six years ago, received Cabinet approval on Friday. It would come up at an estimated cost of ₹2,663 crore on PPP model.

Apart from upgrading infrastructure for tourists, the concept of the park proposes cascades, boating lake, amphitheatre, statues, botanical garden, jungle boat ride, Meena Bazaar, laser show, projection wall, castle/view tower, doll museum, jungle track, water park, techno park, penguin zoo, roller coaster, indoor amusement park, sky bridge, wax museum, historical museum, and tree walk, among other things.

On 198-acre area

As per the proposal, 45 works have been proposed and the development will be on an area of 198 acres. The footfall to the amusement park is expected to be about 20,000 a day and estimated to grow at the rate of 7% per year.

The construction period is four and a half years and the concession period (excluding construction period) is 30 years. The project implementation will be in three phases, as per details shared by the government.

“The concept has been approved and the estimated price is only indicative,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons here on Friday. The private partner would be identified through tender for which expression of interest would be called, he added.

Proposed by DKS

The project was first proposed in 2018 by Mr. Shivakumar during the 14-month Janata Dal (S)-Congress government headed, by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The grand statue proposed to be erected is that of the Cauvery which is expected to cost ₹184.85 crore.

A 125-ft.-tall statue had been proposed when the Disneyland-type amusement park was first proposed. The six-year-old proposal was revived by Mr. Shivakumar soon after the Congress government came to power in 2023.

A Minister said that the cost of the project would depend on the private entity that would bag the tender.