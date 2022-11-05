Dismissed lecturer arrested for robbing home-alone elderly woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sanjay Nagar police have cracked an armed robbery case targeting elderly home-alone women by arresting a person who was earlier working as a lecturer.

The arrested, Suresh Patil, has been accused of robbing gold valuables at knife point to fund gambling and other habits. The olice said that the accused is an MBA degree holder and had secured a rank from Davangere University. He was working as a lecture at a private college in Rajajinagar. Last year, he was dismissed from service, after the management found him misusing college funds for gambling and cricket betting.

Lost jobs

Based on the complaint from the management, Suresh was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. After getting out on bail, Patil joined another college in Hebbal but was terminated from the service there too after the management got to know about his antecedents.

With no job and a gambling addiction, the accused hatched plans to commit robberies targeting senior citizens for quick money, said the police. He went around identifying gullible people and kept a watch on the victims living alone. The accused had also stolen a bike in Jalahalli a month ago to use it for robbery.

On Monday, he barged into the house wearing a full face helmet, armed with a knife. He assaulted the victim and robbed her gold chain worth ₹2.5 lakh.

In judicial custody

Based on the complaint, a team of police led by Inspector Guruprasad A. formed a special team and analyzed CCTV footage and also recovered a fingerprint from the scene of crime. The print later matched the recorded prints of the accused in the case that was registered in Rajajinagar police station. The police also recovered gold valuables he had pawned. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.