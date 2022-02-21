‘Dismiss KSE from Cabinet’

The Congress party staged a demonstration in front of Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Monday demanding the dismissal of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa for his reported remark that the saffron flag will be hoisted at Red Fort in New Delhi.

The demonstration organised by Mysuru City and Mysuru district units of the Congressy saw partymen hold banners condemning Mr. Eshwarappa while shouting slogans against him. The party later despatched a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot through the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding the Minister’s ouster from the State Cabinet.

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who participated in the protest, accused Mr. Eshwarappa of disrespecting the national flag. “The tricolour was the nation’s pride and its insult by Mr. Eshwarappa was an anti-national act”, he said before demanding that a case be booked against him for sedition.

Such anti-national statements were coming ever since the BJP Government came to power, he said while accusing the BJP of adopting an “anti-constitutional” policy.

While seeking Mr. Eshwarappa’s dismissal from the Cabiet, Mr. Mahadevappa also urged the Governor to immediately intervene and ensure justice.

Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar said the Congress will not tolerate any disrespect to the national flag, which brought the freedom struggle alive.

Former MLA Vasu, Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana and others also participated in the demonstration.