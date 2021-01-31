Dismal utilisation of funds this year: Dhruvanarayan

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan on Sunday rued that spending on Scheduled Castes sub plan and tribal sub plan this year has been dismal.

Ever since the rules for the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Tribal Sub Allocation Act, 2013, were framed in 2017, the State government had been allocating between ₹20,000 crore and ₹30,000 crore for SCSP and TSP every year and the progress report had shown that utilisation of funds had ranged between 93% and 96% during 2017-18 and 2018-19. But, for 2020-21, the utilisation remained a measly 47.5% till end of December 2020, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Dhruvanarayan, who is also a former MP representing Chamarajanagar district, said during 2017-18, a total of ₹27,859 crore was allocated for SCSP and TSP. Of this, ₹27,341 crore was released and ₹26,109 crore was spent, accounting for utilisation of 95%.

Similarly, during 2018-19, ₹28,842 crore was allocated and ₹27,904 crore was released. Of this, a total of ₹26,841 crore was spent, accounting for utilisation of 96%, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said, sharing copies of the progress reports.

“If utilisation of funds does not cross 90% by March 31, the Congress will launch a State-wide agitation and hold demonstration in all district and taluk headquarters, he cautioned.

He accused the BJP government of also diverting funds released for SCSP and TSP to other purposes like Bengaluru Metro and construction of bridges. “Diversion of funds meant for SCSP and TSP for other purposes is a violation of the Act”, he said.