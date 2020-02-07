Karnataka

Disheartened fans remove posters of Yogeshwar

The actor/realtor-turned-politician was expected to be inducted into the Cabinet but was not

Minutes after the induction of new-elected party-hoppers into the Cabinet, disappointed fans and supporters of former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar launched a drive to remove posters/hoardings of their leader who was not inducted. Expecting him to be sworn in, they had put up publicity material congratulating him.

The actor/realtor-turned-politician was expected to be inducted till Wednesday evening and his supporters had put up posters, especially along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and at some major junctions in Channapatna. Some of them were even set to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

