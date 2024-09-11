GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disgruntled customer arrested after he sets motorcycle showroom on fire in Kalaburagi

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Emergency Services personnel dousing a fire at an Ola electric motorcycle showroom in Kalaburagi.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel dousing a fire at an Ola electric motorcycle showroom in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A disgruntled 26-year-old customer of Ola electric motorcycle set fire to the company’s showroom in Kalaburagi on Tuesday for delay in repairing his motorcycle. He has since been arrested.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Nadeem, is a worker from Yadulla Colony in the city.

According to a complaint lodged by Ola showroom store manager Pavan Bigilar, Nadeem purchased the electric motorcycle on August 25.

Just two days after purchase, the customer brought his motorcycle complaining that it was making a rattling noise.

The workshop staff at the showroom addressed the issue and delivered the bike back to him the very next day.

Again, on August 31, when Nadeem came to the showroom and expressed his dissatisfaction with repair works, the showroom said that it will replace his motorcycle engine with a new one and asked him to collect the bike on September 5.

When the customer expressed dissatisfaction with service and got into a heated argument with showroom staff demanding that they return his money or replace his vehicle with a new bike, the showroom staff promised him that they will set right his motorcycle issues and deliver the vehicle on September 11.

On Tuesday morning, when the store manager, along with some staff, opened the showroom, Nadeem arrived with a bottle filled with petrol and demanded that they return his money.

When the showroom staff refused to do so, Nadeem set the Ola showroom on fire.

The total loss from the fire incident is estimated to be around ₹8.15 lakh. As many as six motorcycles, one air-conditioner unit, six fans, six chairs, a laptop, a printer and two tables were gutted.

The police, who arrested Nadeem, have sent him to judicial custody.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:39 pm IST

