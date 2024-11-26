Disgruntled BJP leaders, led by Yatnal, take out protest march over Waqf issue

The Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP and the local leaders of the party refrained from participating in a protest over the Waqf issue led by party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and a team of disgruntled leaders here on Tuesday.

BJP leaders, including Mr. Yatnal, Arvind Limbavali, Kumar Bangarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi and G.M. Siddeshwar, took out a protest march from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and addressed a rally before submitting a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

The disgruntled leaders were accompanied by members of pro-Hindu organisations. The former MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur was the lone BJP leader from the district to join the agitation.

Mr. Yatnal, addressing the rally, said that the people of the State will vote the BJP to power in the next elections, as they want to get rid of this corrupt Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“We [disgruntled leaders] will be given charge of party ticket distribution and one among from our team will become the Chief Minister,” Mr. Yatnal claimed.

Besides his scathing attack against the State government and Congress leaders, Mr. Yatnal speech was filled with anguish against the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

“We do not care about BJP leaders maintaining distance from us and our agitation, but we will continue our protest against the State government and Waqf Board for issuing notices to farmers,” he said.

“We are protesting for the sake of protecting the land belonging to farmers, mutts and temples and not to get any key posts in the party. We are not even uttering a word about Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra. And, no one has any moral right to take disciplinary action against us,” Mr. Yatnal said.

He said that the existing BJP leaders in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts raise slogans Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Sri Ram in public and they are seen at the residences of Congress leaders, Eshwar Khandre and Priyank Kharge, later.

Mr. Yatnal asked the people not to lose their heart and assured them of creating new workers and strengthening the party from the grassroots level.

Accusing prominent religious heads of staying away from the agitation over the Waqf issue, Mr. Yatnal quipped that prominent religious heads might be busy in getting approvals for their educational institutions from the Chief Minister.

But “we have the blessings of religious heads who have real concern for farmers and mutts,” he added.