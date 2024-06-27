GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discussion on rivers in Hassan on Friday

Published - June 27, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Pro-environment organisations in Hassan will hold a discussion on conserving rivers at Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavana in Hassan on Friday at 10.30 a.m.

Nirmala Gowda, who obtained an MSc in Environmental Management from the University of San Francisco, of Paani Earth in Bengaluru and Anjaneya Reddy, president of the Shashvatha Neeravari Horata Samiti in Chikaballapura will take part in the programme titled - Nadigalannu Kollabeke? (Should we kill rivers?)

Hasirubhoomi Prathishthana, Kannada Sahitya Parishat of Hassan, Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Parisarakkagi Navu Balaga, and other forums have jointly organised the interaction.

