Discussion on Karnataka draft Bill on job reservation for locals deferred

The State Cabinet which met on Monday deferred discussion on the draft Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. It had cleared it during the last meeting, but had withdrawn it after backlash from industry leaders and bodies.

The decision could effectively mean that the draft Bill will not be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature. Sources said that the Congress high command had also asked the government to go slow on the draft Bill.

Another proposal to increase working hours in the IT sector to 14 was also deferred for wider consultations, and the Cabinet also seems to be divided over the two draft Bills, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.