Discussion on Karnataka draft Bill on job reservation for locals deferred

Published - July 23, 2024 04:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The decision could effectively mean that the draft Bill will not be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet which met on Monday deferred discussion on the draft Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. It had cleared it during the last meeting, but had withdrawn it after backlash from industry leaders and bodies.

The decision could effectively mean that the draft Bill will not be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature. Sources said that the Congress high command had also asked the government to go slow on the draft Bill.

Another proposal to increase working hours in the IT sector to 14 was also deferred for wider consultations, and the Cabinet also seems to be divided over the two draft Bills, sources added.

