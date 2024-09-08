Discussion on Chief Minister’s post refuses to die down as debate over seniority begins

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s legal fight resumes in the High Court of Karnataka on Monday -- where he has challenged the Governor granting sanction for his prosecution in connection with alleged irregularities in distribution of MUDA sites to his wife -- the discussion around his possible successor refuses to die down. Sunday saw his senior Cabinet colleagues indulging in a talk on who is the “most senior” and eligible for the post.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil set off a debate by claiming seniority over Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is learnt to be lobbying for the top post. However, Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shivanand Patil countered Mr. M.B. Patil and stated that there were many senior leaders in the party and Mr. M.B. Patil would have to wait his turn. The exchange between the two, both from Vijayapura district, seemed to be part of a long-standing political one-upmanship between them, who have had a frosty relationship over the years.

Speculation around the Chief Minister’s continuation in office and claims by seniors to be considered for the post commenced with former Minister and Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson R.V. Deshpande sparking off the debate on “seniority” last week.

Old one-upmanship

The discussion on Sunday began with a claim by Mr. M.B. Patil, who said that he could become the Chief Minister one day, but that he was not in a hurry. “I am not greedy. I am not planning to replace the current Chief Minister. If someone from Vijayapura has to become the Chief Minister, it will be me,‘‘ he told reporters in Vijayapura on Sunday. He also said that he was senior to Mr. Jarkiholi and the latter visiting Delhi frequently was for administrative and not political reasons.

“There are several senior leaders in the party. I am also one of them. Seniority is not the only or a major yardstick,’‘ he said. “I have made it clear several times that Mr. Siddaramaiah will continue to be the Chief Minister. He will come out of all challenges, including the alleged MUDA scam. Some Opposition leaders may be thinking that he will be forced to quit. They will be disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivanand Patil had his own take on seniority. “There are several who are senior to Mr. M.B. Patil. I have no objection to him becoming the Chief Minister after the more senior leaders. I will be happy if seniors who have worked and built the party become the Chief Minister. There are several leaders like that,” he said, but also added the refrain that “the chair is not vacant now.” He clarified that he had neither plans nor aspirations to become the Chief Minister.

Speaking in Mysuru, Minister for Urban Development and a close associate of Mr. Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, rubbished all talk of change of the Chief Minister and said the post was “not vacant in Karnataka.”

Only after 2028

In Belagavi, Mr. Jarkiholi said he had no dreams of becoming the Chief Minister before 2028. “I have the ambition to be the Chief Minister, but not by replacing Mr. Siddaramaiah. I have never claimed seniority,” said Mr. Jarkiholi. “I hope and pray that Mr. Siddaramaiah continues as the Chief Minister. My followers may feel that I should become the Chief Minister, but it does not become a popular opinion. Some leaders may have ambitions, but it does not mean that they want to replace the Chief Minister now.”

Amidst the talk over seniority among the Cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that such discussions proved the point that there was a lot of discord and dissidence within the Congress. “It shows deep fissures in Congress,’‘ Mr. Joshi told reporters in Hubballi.

