Discussion on ban only when situation arises: Parameshwara

May 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said no specific discussions have taken place till now regarding banning organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, after the Congress government came to power in the State, and any views expressed in this regard may be personal in response to media queries.

He was responding to a question on a reported statement by his Cabinet colleague Priyank Kharge that the government will ban RSS and Bajrang Dal, if peace is disturbed by them.

“We have had no discussions regarding this. In the manifesto we had said regarding Bajrang Dal and PFI -- that in case they disturb peace, we will take action against them, even going to the extent of banning them if the need arises. Other than that the issue has not been discussed,” Mr. Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Several people might have shared their personal opinion when the media asked them, but all this has to be discussed. When the situation comes, the government will discuss and decide.”

