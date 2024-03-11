Discussion held on Dr. Manjunath’s candidature for Bengaluru Rural

March 11, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

In indications that noted cardiologist C.N. Manjunath could be the NDA candidate from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency contesting against Congress nominee D.K. Suresh, a meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday backed his nominations.

“The BJP leaders at both Centre and State are favouring the candidature of Dr. Manjunath. Even our party leaders and workers have favoured him. I will leave the decision to you to decide on who the candidate should be,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told party leaders.

“I have said that C.P. Yogeshwar should be the candidate. However, Mr. Yogeshwar has favoured Dr. Manjunath. We also have to respect the feelings of the alliance partner,” he said, adding that he had held a two-hour meeting with party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda over the issue. He added, “My sister is crying and asking us why we are dragging her husband (Dr. Manjunath) into politics. This is our problem at home. I know our problem. However, my focus is to defeat the opponent.”

Responding to the statement of Magadi MLA Balakrishna that Dr. Manjunath was being made a scapegoat, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “He does not know the truth. Dr. Manjunath has made a big name in the health sector. The whole country is appreciating him. If such person goes to the national level, he can contribute to the nation. We are not making him a scapegoat.”