Discrepancies in figures for vacant posts delaying recruitments in Kalyana Karnataka region ?

Amid allegations over delay in recruitments for the Kalyana Karnataka region, it has emerged that the differences in vacancy figures for 2,161 posts between the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and figures proposed by various departments could be causing the delay.

While various departments have listed out their vacancies taking the total to 3,447 vacant posts in Group A, B, and C, the KPSC has stated only 1,386 vacancies. These are vacancies that are to be filled under the employment and education benefits bestowed upon seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region under the Article 371 (J).

In several cases, though the departments have listed the vacancies to be filled by the KPSC, the commission has said that no vacancies exist. The differences in the figure have come from departments of Public Works, Higher Education, Urban Development, Primary and Secondary Education, Water Resources, Social Welfare, and Law. For example, while the Public Works Department lists out 408 vacant posts, including 12 Group A posts, the KPSC figures say there are nil vacancies. Similarly, the Higher Education and Urban Development Departments have listed out vacancies at 354 and 383 respectively, the KPSC says there are no vacancies. The commission has informed the government that there are no vacancies to be filled in Water Resources and Primary and Secondary Education where as the departments have said 169 and 176 vacancies exist respectively.

Sources in the Government told The Hindu that the vast differences have come due to the proposals by the departments that are not in order. “The departments have sent the proposals in a haphazard manner without consideration for roaster system, reservation for physically challenged, ex-servicemen, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In such a situation, the commission cannot go ahead with the recruitment process.” Efforts are on to revise the proposals according to the guidelines, and the Cabinet sub-committee will be meeting soon to hammer out a solution, sources said.

Even in the total 1,386 listed as vacant by KPSC, documents show that recruitment process for 243 Group C has been completed and post-examination is underway for 290 posts. According to documents the commission has not received proposal from the departments for recruitment to fill 400 Group C, 69 Group B and 72 Group A posts. For filling up 118 posts, clarifications has been sought while courts have stayed appointments for 18 posts. As many as 81 posts are pending for selection list.

Meanwhile, slamming the Government for not finding a quick solution to the current issue over employment, the Deputy Leader of Janata Dal (Secular) Legislative Party Bandeppa Kashempur said: “When the region received special status under article 371 J, employment and education benefits were given but not financial inclusion. It is unfair for the region that the employment in government service continued to be delayed despite it being raised several times in the legislature.” He said: “It shows the commitment of the Government towards the region. By merely changing the name, the region will not see development.”