‘Discover Mysuru’: Influencers’ tour ends

Published - September 14, 2024 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The social media influencers, who were on a tour of Mysuru for tourism promotion ahead of the Dasara festivities, concluded their tour, by visiting the century-old Devaraja Market and other destinations here on Saturday.

As part of ‘Discover Mysuru’, the influencers had been invited by the Tourism Department to promote Mysuru in view of the festivities which are commencing on October 3. With Dasara being a major tourist season when the city comes alive with the celebrations, the Tourism Department initiated the visit and sought the influencers’ support for promoting Mysuru tourism on social media.

They began their tour visiting Nanjangud temple, Bandipur, and concluded by visiting the sites here. Their posts and content may help attract tourists considering their following on social media pages and the department therefore resolved to bring them to Mysuru with the government having grand plans for the Dasara.

Last year, there was a drought. This year, there is plenty of rains and the government hence decided for the grand celebrations.

Many influencers drawn from various parts of the States were part of the delegation that experienced and discovered the tourism potential of Mysuru.

