Discover Mysuru: Influencers explore tourist destinations in Mysuru

Ahead of Dasara festivities, which are commencing on October 3, social media influencers are on a visit to tourist destinations in Mysuru district as part of Discover Mysore, a tourism promotional drive taken by the Union Ministry of Tourism, State Department of Tourism and the Karnataka Tourism Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencers met at the 13th-century Keshava temple at Somanathapura near Mysuru on Thursday. They were accompanied by Tourism Department officials. Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha welcomed the influencers , who are going to write and promote the destinations after the tour.

During their visit to Somanathapur, the influencers were taken around the ancient temple by the guides who explained to them about its history. They were informed that the 13th-century temple has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO under serial nomination along with the Chennakeshava temple at Belur and Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu.

Discover Mysuru is a joint initiative for tourism promotion in Mysuru. Influencers with the highest social media following have been invited and are touring the places. They will post and vlog about these places on their social media accounts in different languages to attract tourists during the Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

The influencers’ tour commenced on Wednesday. Nanjangud, Bandipur, Somanathapura, and places in and around Mysuru are the sites identified for their tour. The bloggers will also explore St. Philomena’s Church and the century-old Devaraja Market, which is one of the oldest markets established by the Mysuru kings. The Mysuru tourism logo and mascot were shown to them which has been created for a brand image.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.