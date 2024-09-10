‘Discover Mysuru’ brings bloggers to Mysuru ahead of Dasara to promote tourism

Even as the famed Dasara festivities in Mysuru are only a few weeks away and the stakeholders of tourism sector here are hoping for a large turnout of tourists with the State government announcing a grand Dasara this year, the Tourism Department was making new efforts to promote tourism, harnessing the strengths of Mysuru and Dasara.

Discover Mysuru, a new tourism promotion initiative aiming at reaching out to a large number of people using the social media platforms ahead of the festivities, is happening in Mysuru from September 11 to 14.

Social media influencers have been invited as part of Discover Mysuru initiative to visit the tourist destinations in Mysuru and its surroundings and write about the places in their social media accounts for attracting footfalls during the festivities.

The influencers’ tour is commencing from Wednesday where the invitees would be taken to Nanjangud, Bandipur, Somanathapura, and places in and around Mysuru.

Discover Mysuru is a joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Tourism, Karnataka Tourism, and Karnataka Tourism Society to promote tourism in Mysuru. The bloggers with the highest social media following have been invited and will be touring the places. They would write about the places in their blogs in different languages to attract tourists to Mysuru, said Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita.

The inaugural of the bloggers’ meet has been arranged at Somanathapura. Somanathapura has a 13th century Keshava temple which has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO under serial nomination along with the Chennakeshava temple at Belur and Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu.

The team will visit the famous Sri Nanjundeshwara Temple in Nanjangud on the way to Bandipur Tiger Reserve on September 11 at 10.30 a.m. On the second day of their tour, the influencers will explore Sri Channakeshava Temple at Somanathapura. They will later explore Jagan Mohan Art Gallery and the Rosewood inlay workshop in Mysuru. On day three, the bloggers will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills, KSIC silk factory and go on a ride in tongas before visiting the iconic Mysuru Palace.

At the palace, the team will interact with Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family. On the concluding day, the team will explore St. Philomena’s Church and the century-old Devaraja Market, which is one of the oldest markets established by the Mysuru kings.

Efforts are on to promote Mysuru as a destination for all seasons and not merely during Dasara alone. However, the authorities want to make use of the celebrations as a platform to boost tourism. Last year, the Mysuru tourism logo and mascot were launched to create a brand image.

An action plan is being prepared to promote the UNESCO World Heritage site of Keshava temple at Somanathapura. The idea is to create facilities for tourists and promote the UNESCO site in a big way.

