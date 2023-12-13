ADVERTISEMENT

Discipline and hard work can crack competitive exams: ANSSIRD director

December 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar addressing the aspirants of civil services examination at the KSOU in Mysuru on Wednesday. ANSSIRD Director Lakshmi Priya, Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD) director K. Lakshmi Priya on Wednesday said discipline, determination and dedication and continuous hard work were key for cracking competitive examinations.

She was speaking after inaugurating a coaching camp conducted for the candidates appearing for the civil services and KAS examinations, organised by the Competitive Examination Centre at the Karnataka State Open University here.

The officer advised the candidates to get a clear understanding about the competitive examinations they are appearing in. This is the first step in the preparation for the competitive examinations.

The camps that are being organised help to guide the candidates but the larger responsibility rests on the candidates since they have to prepare and write the examinations, she explained.

She also advised the candidates to be self-motivated and not to depend too much on the motivation from others.

Ms. Priya said a lot of women were cracking the civil services examinations and their achievements should be taken as an inspiration for clearing the examinations. “Try to learn new things daily. Don’t worry about people who demotivate you. Focus on the preparation and it has to be always a top priority. The interest to study what has been already studied must remain constant as it helps you to correct mistakes,” she said.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said goal is very important for the candidates aiming to clear the civil services examinations. If small goals are achieved, it becomes easier for them to achieve bigger goals.

Patience and the drive to study hard are key. Failures are stepping stones for success and failures should not demotivate them, she advised.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse advised the students not to rest until they achieve their goals. Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda of the competitive examination centre, KSOU and officials present.

