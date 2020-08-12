Discharge policy revised

Bengaluru

12 August 2020 02:10 IST

14 day home quarantine reduced to 7 for mild and asymptomatic patients

A day after revising guidelines for home quarantine, the State government on Tuesday revised the discharge policy. The revised policy, while specifying that no repeat test is required for asymptomatic, mild and moderate cases at discharge as before, has reduced the 14-day home isolation after discharge to seven with self monitoring.

Asymptomatic individuals who have tested positive and continue to remain asymptomatic in hospital will be discharged 10 days after the test and will not require another test before discharge. After seven days of home care, on the 14th day, there will be a follow up over tele-conference. For mild and moderate cases, the patient will be discharged after 10 days on onset of symptoms provided there are no symptoms three days before discharge.

Severe cases will be discharged after complete clinical recovery, and one RT PCR/CBNAAT/True NAAT test will be done three days after complete clinical recovery.

Advertising

Advertising

For persons in home care/isolation, they will be released 10 days after symptom onset, and if they have no fever for three days. They will then be advised further seven days home isolation.