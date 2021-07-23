Discharge from Kabini stepped up to 30,000 cusecs

MYSURU

23 July 2021 13:50 IST

Outcome of heavy rains in catchment areas in Wayanad region of Kerala

Irrigation Department stepped up discharge from Kabini reservoir near Mysuru to 30,000 cusecs on July 23.

The water level in the reservoir had reached 2,280.90 feet against the maximum level of 2,284 feet.

While the inflow into the reservoir at 12 noon on July 23 was 25,267 cusecs, the outflow was 30,000 cusecs.

The discharge, which was around 3,000 cusecs on July 22 morning, was increased to 15,000 cusecs by evening and subsequently to 30,000 cusecs on July 23 morning.

Heavy rains have been reported from the catchment areas of Kabini in the Wayanad region of Kerala.