Discharge from Kabini dam stepped up to 60,000 cusecs

The crest gates of the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote in Mysuru district have been opened and the discharge has been stepped up to 60,000 cusecs, the highest so far this year.

The district administration is in touch with the authorities in Wayanad district in Kerala, the catchment area for Kabini, and were informed of very heavy rainfall and have warned of a surge in the inflow to the dam.

Last year around the same time, the outflow was around 80,000 cusecs, which led to flooding in the downstream area.

Consequently, the authorities have warned people living downstream of the Kabini reservoir to relocate to higher places. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has said that there is a possibility of the Suttur bridge getting submerged and hence a high alert has been sounded.

Heavy to very heavy rains continued to pound Kodagu district throughout the night, according to local authorities. Nitturu in Virajpet taluk recorded 285 mm of rainfall while Bhagamandala, which is marooned due to continuous rainfall since the last few days, recorded 140.5 mm of rainfall.