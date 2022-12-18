Disband job outsourcing, says AIUTUC

December 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India United Trade Union Centre, which concluded its two-day conference on group D employees of hostels, passed a resolution urging the government to abrogate the practice of job outsourcing.

The conference described job outsourcing or contract labour as a modern form of bonded labour and wanted the practice to be disbanded in the interest of the workers.

Somashekar, State president of AIUTUC, said the workers should brace themselves for a long haul ahead and not compromise on their objectives which is to ensure job security and higher pay besides an end to contract labour.

It was also resolved that the pay to the worker should be disbursed by the department concerned of the government and not by the contractors. The AIUTUC also said that the monthly pay of the workers should be pegged at ₹35,950 and they should also be eligible for other emoluments including EPF, ESI etc as any regular government employees.

The new office- bearers of the AIUTUC were also elected on the occasion.