Disband job outsourcing, says AIUTUC

December 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India United Trade Union Centre, which concluded its two-day conference on group D employees of hostels, passed a resolution urging the government to abrogate the practice of job outsourcing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference described job outsourcing or contract labour as a modern form of bonded labour and wanted the practice to be disbanded in the interest of the workers.

Somashekar, State president of AIUTUC, said the workers should brace themselves for a long haul ahead and not compromise on their objectives which is to ensure job security and higher pay besides an end to contract labour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was also resolved that the pay to the worker should be disbursed by the department concerned of the government and not by the contractors. The AIUTUC also said that the monthly pay of the workers should be pegged at ₹35,950 and they should also be eligible for other emoluments including EPF, ESI etc as any regular government employees.

The new office- bearers of the AIUTUC were also elected on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US