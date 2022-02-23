Disapprove attempts to develop leadership by creating disputes: Kageri

Expressing concern over the recent session of the Legislative Assembly being stalled, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said he disapproved of attempts to develop leadership by creating disputes and vitiating atmosphere in society.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kageri said he was pained by the turn of events in the Assembly where the proceedings could not be held due to dharna by the Opposition Congress members. “I will not stop anybody from protesting or opposing the treasury Benches. But we must conduct ourselves in such a way where we do not stop the business of the House,” Mr. Kageri said.

“These attempts to become leader by creating disputes, intemperate behaviour, and foul language will not do good either to the individual or to the institution. I totally disapprove of such things,” the Speaker said. The Speaker, however, clarified that his remarks were not aimed at any individual but he was only expressing pain going by the turn of events many times in the recent past.